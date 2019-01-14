A new 'Star Trek' spinoff is in the works starring Michelle Yeoh

The as yet unnamed show joins two other confirmed full-length Star Trek shows on All Access, including its Jean-Luc Picard series and the animated Lower Decks. More than ever, CBS is making it clear that Star Trek will serve as a hook for its internet-only service. The question is whether or not it's striking the right balance. This could provide a steady stream of sci-fi material for fans who might otherwise unsubscribe in between Discovery seasons, but there's also a concern that CBS risks following in Disney's footsteps by oversaturating the audience.