Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mattel163
save
Save
share

Mattel's free 'Uno' mobile game is now available worldwide

The app was already available on iOS and Android in some locations.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mattel163

While third-party Uno apps have been around for some time, Mattel released its own mobile version of the classic card game in certain countries and on Facebook Instant Games last year. Now, the toymaker and NetEase, through their Mattel163 studio, are rolling out the game worldwide on iOS and Android.

Mattel163 says 45 million people have played Uno through Facebook and the apps so far. Beyond infuriating your friends and family by making them draw extra cards or skip a turn, you can play in tournaments, try a 2v2 mode, set up games with custom rules or take part in daily quests, including a Valentine's-themed one next month. The app is available for free through the App Store and Google Play.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr