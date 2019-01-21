FMV game 'Telling Lies' to include stars from 'X-Men' and 'Westworld'

There's even a trendy casting announcement: Bird Box's Vivien Lyra Blair (the "girl" in Netflix's movie) has a speaking part.

The game is still far from completion. Filming is only slated to finish sometime this coming week, and it'll take a while to package this into a playable tale of love and secrets. However, this is rather big news for a game that's heavily dependent on its acting talent to sell the experience. It's also a testament to the growing allure of video games for movie and TV actors -- they aren't just signing up for blockbusters.