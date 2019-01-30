PUBG's new tool will show you kills caught on Twitch streams

While it could be amusing to find out that you owned a famous streamer, the tool could be a double-edged sword. Players could use the website for stream sniping -- targeting specific streamers to, say, make a fool out of them -- especially since it shows broadcasts right as they're happening. To be fair, PUBG Report is far from the first search tool for streams, but it's the first one the game developers themselves have endorsed.

At the moment, the tool only supports Twitch streams for PC players, though it will soon add support for console players and Mixer streams. In the future, its homepage will also feature a collection of highlight clips showing impressive achievements, such as the longest kill caught on stream.