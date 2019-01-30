Xbox One 'black screen' issue prevents consoles from starting up

We hope you didn't take the day off for an extended Xbox game session. Microsoft has acknowledged widespread reports of Xbox One consoles suddenly failing. In many cases, the systems start up to a black screen that makes them unusable. There have also been issues with sign-ins, title updates and unresponsive Guides.
It's not clear exactly what prompted the breakdown, but the company's Brad Rossetti has confirmed that a "service change" was responsible. It's rolling things back, he said. There was no estimated time for when consoles would return to a healthy state, but they could be fine by the time you read this.
Whatever the cause, the incident highlights one of the potential problems with deeply integrated online features in consoles -- they can render the machines unusable in the wrong circumstances. It's safe to say Microsoft will want to learn lessons from this mess, especially if rumors of a cloud-only Xbox are true.
Xbox One Users - we have identified the service causing the black screens and working on rolling back the service change - please be patient.— Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) January 30, 2019