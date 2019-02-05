Waymo may team up with Renault-Nissan on self-driving taxis

Waymo might not be done courting the automotive world after working with the likes of Fiat Chrysler and Jaguar Land Rover. Nikkei claims the Alphabet-owned company is in the "final phase" of talks to partner with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance on self-driving car services. While there aren't too many specifics, one project would have Waymo and Nissan work together on autonomous taxis, including a system for booking rides. You'd hear about the union in the spring, Nikkei said.
While there's nothing official yet, both sides would have a strong incentive to cooperate. For Waymo, this could provide access to markets where FCA and Jaguar don't have as much of a presence. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, meanwhile, would avoid the costs of crafting their own driverless car technology and could learn a thing or two from the Waymo One service. This could be particularly helpful in Japan, where driver rules limit ridesharing services like Uber and make taxis that much more important.