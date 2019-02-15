Netflix will explore Transformers' origins in upcoming animated series

Transformers spinoff Bumblebee proved the franchise still has legs and now Netflix wants a slice of the action. The streaming service has ordered War for Cybertron, a new animated series that explores the "expansive universe" of the Autobots' home world. Netflix has drafted a wealth of behind-the-scenes talent from other Transformers cartoon spinoffs to pen the show, which hits the service in 2020. Meanwhile, WarnerMedia's Rooster Teeth is on production duties with Polygon Pictures tasked with crafting the show's "new look" animation style.