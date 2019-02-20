How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event

Samsung is holding its annual Unpacked event today, which means new devices are on the way. While the company hasn't confirmed what it'll be showing off, it's expected to reveal sevearl versions of latest version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 -- perhaps even a folding model. You can watch the live stream of the event on Samsung's website or its Facebook page. We'll be providing commentary on the event on our liveblog to help you make sense of everything Samsung announces. It all starts at 11AM PT/2PM ET, so get ready!