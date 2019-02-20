Samsung's foldable phone is officially the 'Galaxy Fold'

In terms of resolution, the smaller 21:9 screen comes in at 840 x 1,960, and the main foldable screen is 1,536 x 2,152, with both featuring the same 420 dpi density which is quite high for a tablet. Samsung added that the larger polyimide-based display panel has been tested to withstand 200,000 folds, which equates to over five years of usage if you fold it 100 times a day. That's quite a bold claim, but also a reassuring one if true.

There's no specific mention of the Galaxy Fold's processor model except for a "7nm 64-bit octa-core processor," but Samsung did mention its 12GB RAM plus 512GB UFS 3.0 storage space -- the latter apparently reads twice as fast as other smartphones that are mostly using UFS 2.1 chips. There's also a 4,380mAh battery which is cunningly split across both sides for the sake of weight distribution. It's just a question of whether this amount of juice is adequate for handling that larger panel while offering multi-tasking at the same time.

Speaking of battery, much like the S10 and S10+, the Galaxy Fold also does wireless charging as well as Wireless Powershare -- you'll be able to use it to wirelessly charge other devices, including the freshly announced Galaxy Buds.

Compared to the bulky prototype we saw on the dimly-lit stage, the Galaxy Fold is thankfully much slicker. When folded, the device's thickness comes in at 17mm, but when fully open, that goes down to 6.9mm -- even slimmer than the 7.8mm-thick S10 and S10+ announced today. Interestingly, Royole's FlexPai still manages to beat the Galaxy Fold's folded thickness by 1.8mm.

In Samsung's defense, the Galaxy Fold does pack more components. Most notably, it has a total of six cameras to ensure all three sides -- front and back when folded plus the tablet side when opened -- are covered. You have a main triple set consisting of a 16MP f/2.2 123-degree ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with optical stabilization, and a 12MP dual-pixel wide camera also with optical stabilization plus variable aperture -- f/1.5 and f/2.4. Then there's a dual selfie camera set on the tablet screen side: you'll be using the 10MP dual-pixel f/2.2 wide camera, which is assisted by an 8MP f/1.9 RGB depth camera. Last but not least, when folded, you still have a 10MP dual-pixel f/2.2 front camera.

Other features on the Galaxy Fold include dual AKG speakers (as featured on the S10 phones), which will go well with YouTube Premium that comes with the device.

As announced at the earlier developer conference, Samsung has been working closely with Google to make sure users get the most out of this new mobile form factor. With App Continuity, the Galaxy Fold lets you switch between both screens while staying in the same app, as shown on stage using Google Maps and Netflix. Similarly, when an app notification pops up on the front display, simply unfold to launch the app on the larger screen -- though you may have to unlock the device first using the fingerprint reader on the frame. We also saw a slick multi-task demo with WhatsApp, Chrome and YouTube running side by side, and the demonstrator was able to enlarge one of those apps by simply dragging it into the larger window.

