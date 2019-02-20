Show More Results

Galaxy S10+ vs. the competition: The cameras are just the beginning

The shooting setup is impressive, but there's plenty of other "wow" features in this 6.4-inch handset.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
14m ago in Mobile
Samsung

The S10+ isn't pushing any boundaries with the size of its 6.4-inch display: However, it is the company's first dynamic AMOLED screen. And it really stands out with its new triple rear camera setup. However, that's not all that distinguishes Samsung's new large handset in 2019. Check out the table below to see how the S10+ stands up against its closest competition like the Pixel 3XL and iPhone XS Max. And don't forget to check back in a few weeks for our full review of the S10 and S10+, when we'll look at more than just the numbers.

Galaxy S10+ Pixel 3 XL iPhone XS Max
Pricing starts at $1000 $899 / $999 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
Dimensions 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 175g (6.17 ounces) 184g (6.49 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.3 inches (160mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
Screen type Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ flexible OLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 4,100 mAh 3,430 mAh 3,174 mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage microSD None None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.5GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 630 unnamed quad-core
RAM 8 / 12 GB 4 GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event right here!

