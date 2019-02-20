The biggest news from Samsung's Galaxy S10 event

To no one's surprise, the Galaxy S10's centerpiece is an Infinity-O AMOLED display that covers virtually the entire front of the device, using a cutout to include the front selfie camera. However, the displays you'll get vary widely. The standard S10 and the S10+ carry 6.1- and 6.4-inch curved Quad HD+ screens with an in-screen fingerprint reader, while the S10 5G packs a gargantuan 6.7-inch panel.

Your camera selection varies as well. The S10 and S10+ tout a 12-megapixel variable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) main rear camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 camera, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto cam and a 10-megapixel front shooter. Spring for the larger S10+ and S10 5G and you'll get a front depth camera for better portrait shots.

All S10 models carry either a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, so you won't be hurting for performance regardless of the model you choose. You can likewise count on reverse wireless charging and speedy WiFi 6 networking.

Samsung isn't skimping on memory or storage for these devices, although there's still a wide range of options. The S10 and S10+ sport a minimum 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although you can splurge on a whopping 12GB of RAM and 1TB of space on the S10+. Oddly, the S10 5G only comes in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage trim with no expansion.

Oh, and about that 5G model? As you might have gathered from the specs mentioned so far, it's ultimately an S10+ with a bulkier design to accommodate the demands of first-gen 5G hardware. In addition to the larger display, you'll find a bigger 4,500mAh battery and a 25W fast charger to keep the device humming.