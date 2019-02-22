Ricoh's $899 large-sensor GR III compact will go on sale in March

It has an all-new on-sensor phase-detect autofocus system that should be quicker than ever and improved low-light capability thanks to an expanded ISO range of 100-102,400. Other features include a Type-C USB-C port that can be used to charge the battery, along with Bluetooth and WiFi. Unfortunately, it still doesn't have 4K video, but you do get 1080/60p. It no longer has a built-in flash and battery life has dropped significantly, from 320 to 200 shots.

Ricoh doesn't have much competition in this arena, but Fujifilm's X100F is the first camera that comes to mind. That model has a slightly wider and faster 23mm f/2.0 lens and can handle 4K video for $1,299. Fujifilm also has the XF10, which offers an 18.5mm f/2.8 lens and 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor for just $500. If you want image stabilization on a large-sensor, fixed-lens compact, however, Ricoh's GR III has that, and its Fujifilm rivals don't.