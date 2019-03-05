Apple quietly bought Lighthouse's AI home security camera patents

Intellectual Property publication IAM reports that Apple snapped up a total of eight patents and patent applications very soon after Lighthouse ceased operations. Some cover typical security camera features -- like two-way communication between a camera and other devices -- but others specifically relate to the 3D depth-sensing technology that allowed Lighthouse's camera to distinguish between pets and people, as well as to recognize faces. One also notes a system used for "visual authentication," which Apple already utilizes on the iPhone and could one day let you gain access to your vehicle.

Does this mean Apple will soon release its own security camera? That's not outside the realms of possibility. However, with other phone makers introducing their own versions of Face ID, the company will be keen to improve the speed and detection rate of its facial recognition system. Next year's iPhones are also rumored to include a new 3D camera setup that users a laser scanner to detect depth information at greater distances. This could not only further Apple's augmented reality push, but also give its portrait mode photo smarts a boost.