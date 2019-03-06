Huawei is suing the US government

As Huawei continues to defend itself against accusations that ties to the Chinese government make it a security threat to other countries and claims that it has stolen technology from others, it announced a lawsuit against the United States. At a press conference today in China, the company claimed that it was left with no choice after the actions of Congress, and said that moves to limit its countries harmed both the US and China. According to an exec (reading from one of the company's folding Mate X devices) "Huawei has not, and will never implant any backdoors...and will not allow anyone else to do so."

It also accused the US government of hacking its servers and stealing emails, while smearing the company without any evidence, and blocking its ability to compete in 5G technology around the world. Huawei's ire is focused on the National Defense Authorization Act that targeted it by name to block federal agencies from working with it, and claims that it's willing to work with the US government to resolve any security concerns.

