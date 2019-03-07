Microsoft beats Amazon to open the first cloud data center in Africa

Microsoft hasn't disclosed the exact value of the investment, but it's hoped that the arrival of reliable cloud services will help boost the country's economic opportunities, allowing for faster business operations and access to next-generation technology. Plus, it's good news for gamers in the region who have traditionally had to rely on servers from further afield, facing huge pings and tedious lag spikes when playing online. Game makers will, of course, need to provide support for these new servers, but with Microsoft already live and Amazon soon arriving, things are looking up for multiplayer gamers.