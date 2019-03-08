YouTube's 'Cobra Kai' season two trailer shows rival dojos preparing for battle

Aside from the entire clip resembling an action montage, there's also nods to beach training sessions, wholesale lines of dialogue exported from the first flick, and a cameo from the original Cobra Kai sensei Martin Kove. All the while, a slowed-down Cruel Summer cover version that sounds like it was plucked from a Spotify playlist plays wistfully in the background.

As for the plot, former pupils Lawrence and LaRusso are now mentoring karate kids at their respective dojos in preparation for another showdown. The original movie was essentially a young adult Rocky so it's no wonder YouTube chose to retool it for its own youthful crowd. The first episode, which is available for free, has more than 55 million views. And the fact that YouTube chose to make a second season, while scaling back its Originals output, suggests the show may have found an audience online.