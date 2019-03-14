'Left 4 Dead' studio Turtle Rock returns with 'Back 4 Blood'

To no one's surprise, there's no mention of a release date.

This is something of a gamble for Turtle Rock. While the company is best-known for L4D, its most recent project was the promising but ill-fated Evolve. It's also going against some fierce competition this time around, including Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game. The developers will at once have to capture the mojo of their pioneering game while simultaneously showing that they've progressed over the years, and that's a tall order for any company.