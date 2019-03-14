'Left 4 Dead' studio Turtle Rock returns with 'Back 4 Blood'

You're probably not going to get Left 4 Dead 3 any time soon, but you might get the next best thing. Original developer Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. have announced Back 4 Blood, a team-based zombie shooter that aims to modernize the L4D concept with "new features and state-of-the-art technology." The game is so early that there isn't even a logo for it yet, but Turtle Rock said in an FAQ that it will be a "premium, AAA title" initially designed for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
To no one's surprise, there's no mention of a release date.
This is something of a gamble for Turtle Rock. While the company is best-known for L4D, its most recent project was the promising but ill-fated Evolve. It's also going against some fierce competition this time around, including Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game. The developers will at once have to capture the mojo of their pioneering game while simultaneously showing that they've progressed over the years, and that's a tall order for any company.