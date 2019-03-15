Turtle Beach buys Roccat to create a gaming accessory empire

Competition in the gaming gear space might just heat up -- Turtle Beach, best known for its gaming headsets, is buying game accessory maker Roccat for $14.8 million. The company isn't shy about its plans. it's snapping up Roccat to add keyboards, mice and other gaming peripherals to its catalog in a bid to create a "$100 million PC gaming accessories business." Both sides are betting this will help them expand into regions where they're historically weak. You'll be more likely to see Roccat gear in North America, for example.
Turtle Beach didn't say how the leadership would change, but expected to complete the acquisition in the second quarter (no later than June).
This is the flip side of Logitech's audio company acquisitions in recent years. The goal, however, remains similar: Turtle Beach is clearly hoping to be a one-stop shop for PC peripherals, in this case with a focus on gamers. It also sets up Turtle Beach as a more direct competitor for Razer and other brands that make a wide range of gaming equipment.