Google is launching a game-streaming service, Stadia

Google's plans for its streaming service bring the industry's "Netflix for games" promises to life. Ideally, it will allow folks to play any game on any connected device -- think Devil May Cry 5 on your iPhone, Dead Cells on your smart TV or Apex Legends on a Mac.

However, it's also much more than that.

More connection means more consumerism, and Stadia will allow developers to sell their games in new ways, including directly via YouTube and Twitch live streams. For example, load up a trailer for Assassin's Creed: Odyssey on YouTube and, at the end, click the "Play" button and the game will load in as little as five seconds in your Chrome browser, ready to play. That's all it'll take.

Google has been preparing for its foray into video games for years, hiring a handful of high-profile executives including former Sony studios and Xbox head Phil Harrison, and Assassin's Creed visionary Jade Raymond.

The Big G has also been testing out its streaming prowess. The Project Stream beta test kicked off last year, allowing some folks to play Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, a new and sprawling AAA game, via the Chrome browser. We tried it out and found it worked well, running Ubisoft's fancy new title seamlessly on a 2015 Macbook Air.

Google isn't the only tech giant making moves in the game-streaming space. Microsoft already has the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and it's reportedly building a streaming-focused console that'll be announced soon -- E3 is just around the corner, after all -- while NVIDIA's Geforce Now has offered seamless play for a few years, in beta. Those are just two potential competitors for Google, but rest assured there are plenty more lurking right behind.