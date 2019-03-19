MoviePass to offer its original $9.95 unlimited plan for a limited time

The MoviePass uncapped plan is limited only to 2D films, and as happened in the past, film choices can be restricted due to high demand. Those who prefer a monthly plan can now pay $14.95 for an unlimited MoviePass plan, down from the usual $19.95 a month. A representative from MoviePass told Engadget that the company doesn't have an end date for when the limited promotion will be over.

MoviePass has changed its pricing model more than a few times since late 2017, much to the chagrin of its subscribers. The company's $9.95 a month plan proved widely popular, but almost drove the company to bankruptcy. After MoviePass increased the price of their unlimited plan to $14.95 back in August and blacked out major releases for two weeks, customers began cancelling their subscriptions in droves.

Surge pricing for popular films only caused more backlash. A three-tiered subscription model that ranged from $10 to $20 a month only debuted in January. Easily its most complex plan yet, the three-tier plan restricted movie choice based on geography and popularity. But MoviePass customers on the most bottom-tier plans ended up losing out; many complained about no showtimes being available in their city or not being able to see the most popular films at all.