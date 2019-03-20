Alamo Season Pass will offer unlimited movies for $20 per month

Thus far, Alamo Season Pass has been available to patrons in Yonkers, New York and Raleigh North Carolina and the company has reportedly been impressed by the response to it so far. Once out of beta -- an official launch date hasn't been set yet -- Season Pass will be available at all of the company's nearly 50 theaters across the US. Pricing may vary by region, so moviegoers in big markets like Los Angeles and New York City may have to pay a premium for the subscription. Season Pass holders will be able to reserve seats multiple days in advance through the Alamo Drafthouse app.

Alamo Season Pass enters a suddenly crowded field of subscription-based theater passes. AMC has its own service called Stubs A-List, which offers subscribers multiple tickets per week for $20 a month. For folks who aren't loyal to a single theater company, there's MoviePass -- which just re-introduced a limited run of its unlimited movie plan -- and Sinema. Both services have a variety of plans that work across theater chains but also have been plagued with money problems and service issues.