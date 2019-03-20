EU fines Google $1.7 billion for 'abusive' advertising practices

A large fine was widely anticipated over abusive AdSense practices, but one as high as $1.69 billion. The EU explained that it came about exactly because of that 10 year period of advertising dominance. "The Commission's fine takes account of the duration and gravity of the infringement. Fine has been calculated on the basis of the value of Google's revenue from online search advertising intermediation in the EEA," it said in a news release.

Google behaved in an anti-competitive way because in 2006, it started including exclusivity clauses with websites and advertisers. "This meant that publishers were prohibited from placing any search adverts from competitors on their search results pages," the Commission said. It changed those rules slightly in 2009, but retained approval control over publisher's ads on competing search engines.

"Market dominance is, as such, not illegal under EU antitrust rules. However, dominant companies have a special responsibility not to abuse their powerful market position by restricting competition, either in the market where they are dominant or in separate markets," the commission further clarified.

Just ahead of the Commission's announcement, Google's Android OS started asking users to select which browser and search engine they want to use, and not just offer Chrome and Google Search by default. It also created separate licenses for Play, Chrome and Search, so phone makers can offer their own alternatives.

The EU said that Google's market share was actually above 90 percent for general search and over 75 percent for online search advertising via its Google Search app. During a news conference, Vestager noted that it could have been worse, as Google's share of search dropped considerably last year, all the way down to around 60 percent from over 90 percent the year before.

