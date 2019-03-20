Show More Results
Catch up on yesterday's hot topics in The Morning After

Image credit: Bonus XP
'Stranger Things 3: The Game' arrives alongside the show on July 4th

Talk about being in sync.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago in AV
When the Duffer Brothers said Stranger Things 3: The Game would tie in with the third season of the Netflix series, they weren't kidding. Bonus XP's suitably retro beat-em-up is due to launch on the Switch (and most likely other platforms) on July 4th, or the same day Stranger Things 3 is available to stream. The title has you playing one of 12 protagonists from the series and battling through events from the show, including the Starcourt Mall that has been at the center of Netflix's teasers from day one.

It's not certain what unique offerings the Switch edition brings to the table, although the two-player co-op seems tailor-made for Nintendo's hardware. Either way, it's good news if your interest in the '80s nostalgia of Stranger Things extends beyond the show itself.

