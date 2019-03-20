'Stranger Things 3: The Game' arrives alongside the show on July 4th

When the Duffer Brothers said Stranger Things 3: The Game would tie in with the third season of the Netflix series, they weren't kidding. Bonus XP's suitably retro beat-em-up is due to launch on the Switch (and most likely other platforms) on July 4th, or the same day Stranger Things 3 is available to stream. The title has you playing one of 12 protagonists from the series and battling through events from the show, including the Starcourt Mall that has been at the center of Netflix's teasers from day one.