What to expect from Apple's streaming video event

At this point, all we know for certain is that Apple is laser-focused on producing original shows. The company has reportedly spent over a billion dollars in 2018 on content -- a hefty amount, for sure, but it's still far less than the eight billion Netflix spent during the same year. Apple's strategy seems more reliant on big names and crowd-pleasing concepts, than Netflix, which has gone with a spray and pray approach. It's signed on Steven Spielberg to produce a new Amazing Stories series, JJ Abrams is developing two shows, and Oprah is on-board for a multi-year deal.

On the geekier side of things, Apple is producing a series based on Isaac Aasimov's Foundation, and the producer of the Battlestar Galactica reboot is developing a new show set in space. Even M. Night Shyamalan has something in the works. To help build up all of its new content, Apple has also hired several TV executives from traditional studios like Sony Pictures, Universal and Channel 4. This is entirely new territory for Apple, and it makes more sense to bring in people who have experience instead of toughing things out on its own.

In addition to creating its own shows and movies, Apple is reportedly negotiating with HBO, Showtime and Starz to bring over their premium content, as well. As Recode reports, this will likely be Apple's main focus as it kicks off its video plans. Most likely, you'll be able to subscribe and watch them without leaving Apple's interface, similar to how it works on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Of course, you can already access those networks on their own Apple TV apps, but it makes sense to streamline the viewing and purchasing process as much as possible. The Information notes that Apple's big twist could be discounted bundles, something that hearkens back to classic cable TV bundles.

Even though we have a decent sense of Apple's strategy, we don't know what the service will actually look like. Personally, I'd bet on it being an extension of the "TV" app, which its been positioning as the easiest way to keep track of everything you're watching. Cost is another factor that's still up in the air. Apple is reportedly planning to offer several shows free at launch for people who own its devices, with a premium subscription to follow. I wouldn't be surprised to see if bundled with Apple Music eventually, which currently costs $10 a month.