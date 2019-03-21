Comcast launches Xfinity Flex internet streaming TV

From what it sounds like, it's basically the internet streaming apps platform part of its X1 set-top boxes for cable -- without the cable TV. That way users can access apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube or HBO via the internet and, of course, upgrade to X1 cable service if they want more. Some of the free options outside of YouTube include options like ESPN3 and Cheddar, but it will not have competing live TV streaming services like Sling TV or PlayStation Vue.

There's also a grid guide for the various live TV services, just in case you were hoping to keep that cable TV feel, and music apps like iHeartRadio or Pandora are included.

Now you might wonder why people would opt for Comcast's streaming platform when others like Roku or Apple TV or Fire TV can pull up similar apps. It appears that Comcast's plan is to not only avoid any up-front cost for a box with a free self-install kit that comes with one or two of its streaming TV boxes. Is $60 per year a better value than simply plugging in a streaming stick for half that price? Maybe for people who aren't quite as experienced with managing their own internet TV experiences.