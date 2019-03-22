Researchers may have found a better way to make hydrogen for cars

Researchers there have created a way to produce hydrogen on demand using water, carbon dioxide and cobalt. Theoretically, that would go directly into a fuel cell, where it would mix with oxygen to generate electricity and water. The electricity would then power the EV's motor, rechargeable battery and headlights.

According to UMass Lowell, the hydrogen produced is 95 percent pure, and it would give the vehicles extended range before they need to be refueled. (We've reached out to UMass Lowell to find out just how much farther they'll go.) Because the technology can produce hydrogen at low temperatures and pressures and because excess isn't stored in the vehicle, it minimizes the risk of fire or explosion. While this isn't a practical application yet, it could help make FCEVs a viable option.