Apple News+ is an all-you-can-eat magazine subscription

Newsstand is back, but in Apple News and in a single package.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
9m ago in Mobile
Though much of the hype around Apple's March 2019 event centers around streaming video, it took the opportunity to introduce yet another service: magazine subscription. Called Apple News Plus, it'll be embedded into the Apple News app itself. Some of the periodicals already on board include Esquire, Wired, and a couple of newspapers as well, like the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. Apple News Plus will have over 300 magazines, and all will be available via a single subscription for only $9.99 a month.

It's worth remembering that Apple's iOS had a separate magazine app before called Newsstand (Remember the Newsstand-only publication called The Daily?). However, you had to subscribe to each magazine or periodical separately.

The genesis of this service may have come from Apple's purchase of Texture, a magazine subscription service, late last year. Seeing as Texture already had connections with a whole host of publications from Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith and News Corp, it could prove to be a pretty wise purchase.

Yet, not all is rosy. Other outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post are still not there. This could be due to Apple asking for a 50 percent cut, and that it wants unlimited access. Additionally, publishers usually want direct access to customers, and not have to go through a middle-man like Apple. Still, the sheer ubiquity of Apple's News app on every phone and iPad could be enough to sway publisher's minds.

Developing,..

Follow all of the news news from Apple’s March event here!

