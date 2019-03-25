Apple News+ is an all-you-can-eat magazine subscription

Though much of the hype around Apple's March 2019 event centers around streaming video, it took the opportunity to introduce yet another service: magazine subscription. Called Apple News Plus, it'll be embedded into the Apple News app itself. Some of the periodicals already on board include Esquire, Wired, and a couple of newspapers as well, like the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. Apple News Plus will have over 300 magazines, and all will be available via a single subscription for only $9.99 a month.

It's worth remembering that Apple's iOS had a separate magazine app before called Newsstand (Remember the Newsstand-only publication called The Daily?). However, you had to subscribe to each magazine or periodical separately.

The genesis of this service may have come from Apple's purchase of Texture, a magazine subscription service, late last year. Seeing as Texture already had connections with a whole host of publications from Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith and News Corp, it could prove to be a pretty wise purchase.

Yet, not all is rosy. Other outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post are still not there. This could be due to Apple asking for a 50 percent cut, and that it wants unlimited access. Additionally, publishers usually want direct access to customers, and not have to go through a middle-man like Apple. Still, the sheer ubiquity of Apple's News app on every phone and iPad could be enough to sway publisher's minds.

