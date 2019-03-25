Beats' answer to the latest AirPods found hiding in iOS code

There aren't many technical details available, although they will support "Hey Siri" like the new AirPods. That corroborates a CNET report that the new Powerbeats would include the AirPods' H1 chip, which could also deliver stronger battery life.

Although there's no confirmation of the rumored April release, the presence of the imagery certainly supports that time frame. The real unknown may be the cost. Apple officially sells the Powerbeats 3 for $199, but that's a more conventional design. The charging case and other changes might lead to the company charging a premium. Not that the target audience might object. AirPods may be convenient, but they're not really meant for fast-paced, sweaty workouts like Beats' expected offering.