Deleted 'Borderlands 3' tweet suggests a September 13th release date

Borderlands 3 releasing on Epic Games Store (from a Twitter ad video that is now deleted) pic.twitter.com/d4v17GapWZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2019

In another deleted tweet, Gearbox shared a video of a few seconds from the game along with the Epic Games Store logo, which suggests Borderlands 3 will be on sale there. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford responded to the apparent gaffes (bearing in mind it's April 1st) with a few tweets of his own. He noted publisher 2K/Take Two decides on distribution, but strongly hinted his studio's return to the world of Borderlands may be a six-month exclusive on the Epic Games Store. In any case, we should find out plenty more about the Borderlands 3 release plans on Wednesday.