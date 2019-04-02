Nokia's X71 phone has a hole-punch display and a 48-megapixel camera

It's debuting in Taiwan for around $385, but could make it to the west as the Nokia 8.1 Plus, according to GSM Arena. That price positions it between the $490 Huawei Nova 4 and Xiaomi's $203 Redmi Note 7 Pro, both of which carry the same Sony 48-megapixel sensor featured here.

As for specs, the X71 is a mid-range Android One phone throughout, from its Snapdragon 660 processor and LCD display right down to its near-stock version of Android Pie. It also packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. But the real talking point is that hole-punch display. Not only does it bestow the 6.39-inch phone with a quoted 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, but it also indicates a new direction for Nokia (albeit a route tried and tested by its rivals).