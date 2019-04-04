Apple cuts HomePod price to $299

Apple has cut the HomePod price by up to 18 percent in various regions as it seemingly tries to gain more of a foothold in a competitive market. As spotted by 9to5 Mac, the smart speaker is down from $349 to $299 in its US store, $449 to $399 in Canada and £319 to £279 in the UK.
Third-party retailers have often offered discounts on HomePod, but it's the first official price drop from the mothership. Apple typically doesn't cut prices on products part-way through their life cycle. The HomePod arrived only 14 months ago.
The move could entice more people to buy a HomePod, though it's competing with many other recognizable brands at both its bracket and lower price points. Speakers from Amazon and Google (save for the $399 Google Home Max) are all less expensive, while Sonos has a number of products that are cheaper than HomePod. Soon after Apple started shipping HomePod, reports suggested sales were sluggish.
While HomePod might sound great, it doesn't help that it's a little more limited than other speakers. You can, for instance, connect seven Echo Dots to a smart home network for the same price as a single HomePod, while Alexa and Google Assistant are perhaps more open than Siri.
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Verizon Media. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.