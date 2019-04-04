Oculus is giving avatars a range of human expressions

Since Expressive Avatars weren't designed to track your face with a camera, Oculus had to develop the algorithms that would allow them to mimic how we look at objects or talk to other people. They're the product of a collaboration between dozens of employees from several teams within the company. You'll find the latest update when you visit Home on your Oculus Go or Rift headsets. Over the coming days and weeks, you'll also be able to enjoy the upgraded avatars in more experiences when a spate of third-party apps, including Poker Stars VR and Epic Rollercoaster, start supporting the feature.