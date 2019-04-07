Reddit's 'Change My View' community becomes a dedicated site

The stand-alone site makes it easier to award a "delta" (a vote for a persuasive comment) and mark comments as illuminating.

At the moment, Change A View is more of an extension of the subreddit than anything. It shows how even Reddit's relatively flexible community format has its limits. However, Turnbull told Wired that he saw it becoming a platform for other conversations online, possibly replacing the sometimes toxic comment systems you see online. That, in turn, could lead to more nuanced and respectful discussions instead of the flame wars that are all too common today.