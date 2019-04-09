Show More Results
The Morning After: Everything you need to get up to speed

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: MGP Live
save
Save
share

'Assassin's Creed Symphony' concerts will also feature holograms

The tour begins this summer in Los Angeles.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
MGP Live

This summer, Ubisoft and MGP Live will debut the Assassin's Creed Symphony -- a concert series bringing the game's soundtrack to stage. As the saga of Assassin's Creed plays out on screen, a live orchestra and choir will perform the score. The just-released trailer, which you can watch below, promises an "immersive experience," complete with holograms of your favorite characters.

Tickets are on sale now, but so far, only a handful of dates have been announced. In the states, you may have to catch the symphony in Los Angeles or San Francisco -- though Ubisoft promises it will announce more shows soon. While it's not unheard of for an orchestra to score a video game or film, this could be a way for Ubisoft to capitalize on all the work that went into its Assassin's Creed soundtrack, as well as another way for fans to enjoy the game.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr