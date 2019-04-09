Tesla's Sentry Mode has already caught a suspected carjacker

San Francisco-based Jed Franklin received an alert on his phone informing him that Sentry Mode had been activated. On arriving at his vehicle, he found that the window had been broken, but that the perp had fled empty-handed. Franklin then downloaded the video captured by Sentry Mode, which had recorded a clear image of the suspect's face and license plate number. He turned it over to the police, who were able to make an arrest.

Tesla is a desirable brand, so its vehicles are obviously going to be a target for criminals. The arrival of Sentry Mode means we'll probably be hearing a lot more about attempted break-ins in the coming weeks, but this publicity will eventually act as a deterrent itself. That said, thieves have already proven themselves adept at finding workarounds to this kind of technology.