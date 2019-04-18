Original 'Burnout Paradise' servers shut down August 1st

Of course, this is hardly a new issue -- servers for Burnout Revenge came down before Paradise even launched and Burnout: Takedown went offline in 2010 -- but sometimes we've seen it go the other way, like when EA unexpectedly reactivated multiplayer for Skate 3. As it stands, a decade-plus is probably a pretty good run for multiplayer support, and certainly outlasts a game like Driveclub, which won't even make it five years.

Still, if you need a fresh take on the genre, some of the "creative talent" behind Burnout released an all-new game, Dangerous Driving, earlier this month.