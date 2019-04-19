Sega adds 'Streets of Rage 2' and more to the Genesis Mini lineup

Sega is set to release its Genesis Mini retro console in September, with a line-up of 40 games. It revealed ten of them when it announced the system's release date last month, and now it's taken the wrapper off another bunch of titles.
The latest confirmed titles are Castle of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse, World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Thunder Force 3, Super Fantasy Zone, Shinobi 3, Streets of Rage 2, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Contra: Hard Corps, and Landstalker. There are plenty of stone-cold classics in that list, and they join Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes.
You'll be able to start working through that already tremendous lineup on the Genesis Mini when it arrives on September 19th. It will cost $80, and it includes two full-size controllers -- perfect for when you want to get a friend to help you out by playing as Tails in Sonic 2.
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Verizon Media. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.