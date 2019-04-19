Sega adds 'Streets of Rage 2' and more to the Genesis Mini lineup

The latest confirmed titles are Castle of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse, World of Illusion starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Thunder Force 3, Super Fantasy Zone, Shinobi 3, Streets of Rage 2, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Contra: Hard Corps, and Landstalker. There are plenty of stone-cold classics in that list, and they join Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes.

You'll be able to start working through that already tremendous lineup on the Genesis Mini when it arrives on September 19th. It will cost $80, and it includes two full-size controllers -- perfect for when you want to get a friend to help you out by playing as Tails in Sonic 2.