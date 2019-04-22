Show More Results

Image credit: Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Natalie Portman will narrate a dolphin documentary for Disney+

'Dolphin Reef' will launch alongside Disney+ itself on November 12th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney is clearly determined to flex its star power (and giant budget) ahead of its streaming service launch on November 12th. The company has announced that Natalie Portman will narrate Dolphin Reef, a nature movie that will debut alongside Disney+ itself on November 12th. The documentary will follow a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin, Echo, who has to deal with both the social life of his pod and the fellow inhabitants of the coral reef he calls home.

Another nature flick, Penguins, is due to reach Disney+ in 2020.

There's plenty of pressure on Disney to recruit A-list actors for roles like this. It knows that services like Netflix can attract their own top-tier documentary narrators, and it wouldn't do if Disney+ arrived with docs that didn't have a similar cachet. This could convince parents and nature lovers that it's worth sticking with Disney+ when they might otherwise give it a pass.

