OnePlus 7 series event set for May 14th

OnePlus is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which marries with CEO Pete Lao claiming there'll be a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. He also said that device will include a new type of display (rumors suggest it'll have a 90 Hz refresh rate). The handsets may have a pop-up selfie camera too.

OnePlus is selling tickets to the events, but if you're interested and can't make it in person, you'll be able to stream it through the company's website, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Of course, Engadget will have everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 lineup too.