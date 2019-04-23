Show More Results

Image credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 7 series event set for May 14th

The company is set to unveil its first 5G handset.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago in Mobile
OnePlus

OnePlus has confirmed when it will showcase the OnePlus 7 lineup for the first time. On May 14th at 11 AM Eastern Time, the company will unveil its latest handsets at simultaneous events in four cities: New York, London, Beijing and Bangalore.

OnePlus is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which marries with CEO Pete Lao claiming there'll be a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. He also said that device will include a new type of display (rumors suggest it'll have a 90 Hz refresh rate). The handsets may have a pop-up selfie camera too.

OnePlus is selling tickets to the events, but if you're interested and can't make it in person, you'll be able to stream it through the company's website, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Of course, Engadget will have everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 lineup too.

