Google employees will sit-in to protest retaliation culture

Last week, employees held a town hall meeting to share stories of retaliation and strategize next steps. The unrest stems from large-scale walkouts in November, in which 20,000 employees demanded that Google change the way it handles sexual misconduct. Leaders of that protest say they've since faced retaliation and that they're not alone. Two major employee protests in a six-month period isn't an especially good look for Google. We'll see how the company responds.

From being told to go on sick leave when you're not sick, to having your reports taken away, we're sick of retaliation.

Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in. 11am tomorrow. #NotOkGoogle #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/GCq0x1O8cZ — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) April 30, 2019