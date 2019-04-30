Netflix is making a show based on the Thai cave rescue

While we can probably expect some fictional additions for dramatic flair, the show could be as true as possible: 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd., the company the youth soccer team created to handle the rights to its story, signed off on the project. Netflix and SK Global also secured the services of Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya (Thai movie Bad Genius) to direct what The Hollywood Reporter believes will be a mini-series.

It's still unclear if the show will feature Musk's character and his efforts to chip in, but it's certainly a possibility, since Netflix would want the show to appeal to audiences around the world. Erika North, the country's director of international originals, said: