Indie hit 'Dead Cells' is coming to mobile this summer

The interface is being revamped for mobile. You'll be able to customize the size and position of the controls and swipe to dodge attacks -- that should prove useful in your attempts to avoid permadeath, and the resulting lost progress and items. You'll have some other touch control options too. In addition, it'll have MFi external controller support, as well as an auto-hit mode and support for 11 languages. Dead Cells will cost $9.99/€9.99 on iOS.