The Pixel 3a XL vs. the competition: Surprisingly capable

It used to be that if you wanted flagship level-specs and a large screen at a lower price, your only option was a OnePlus phone like the 6T. But now you have another option: Today Google announced the Pixel 3a XL. It makes some sacrifices in processing power, but it still delivers a great camera and decent screen. And it has a headphone jack! To see how the specs stand up to the 6T, as well as the more expensive Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max, check out our table below. And, if you want the full scoop on this new budget handset, check out our full review.
|Pixel 3a XL
|OnePlus 6T
|Galaxy S10+
|iPhone XS Max
|Pricing
|$479
|$549 / $579 / $629
|starts at $1000
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches)
|157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.2 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches)
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|167g (5.89 ounces)
|185g (6.5 ounces)
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.0 inches (152.4 mm)
|6.41 inches (162.81 mm)
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,160 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|2,340 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|FHD+ gOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|3,700 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|4,100 mAh
|3,174 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width
|Dual cameras:
Main, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size
Secondary, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size
|16MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.0 GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|4 GB
|6 / 8 / 10 GB
|8 / 12 GB
|4 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM