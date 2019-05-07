Show More Results

The Pixel 3a XL vs. the competition: Surprisingly capable

Cheaper doesn't mean inferior.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
52m ago in Mobile
It used to be that if you wanted flagship level-specs and a large screen at a lower price, your only option was a OnePlus phone like the 6T. But now you have another option: Today Google announced the Pixel 3a XL. It makes some sacrifices in processing power, but it still delivers a great camera and decent screen. And it has a headphone jack! To see how the specs stand up to the 6T, as well as the more expensive Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max, check out our table below. And, if you want the full scoop on this new budget handset, check out our full review.

Pixel 3a XL OnePlus 6T Galaxy S10+ iPhone XS Max
Pricing $479 $549 / $579 / $629 starts at $1000 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
Dimensions 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches) 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.2 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 167g (5.89 ounces) 185g (6.5 ounces) 175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.0 inches (152.4 mm) 6.41 inches (162.81 mm) 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
Screen resolution 2,160 x 1,080 (402 ppi) 2,340 x 1,080 (402 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
Screen type FHD+ gOLED Optic AMOLED Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 3,700 mAh 3,700 mAh 4,100 mAh 3,174 mAh
Internal storage 64 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage None None microSD None
Rear camera(s) 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width Dual cameras:
Main, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size
Secondary, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm pixel size Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.0 GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 615 Adreno 630 Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core
RAM 4 GB 6 / 8 / 10 GB 8 / 12 GB 4 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

Catch up on all the latest news from Google IO 2019 here!

