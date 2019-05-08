Ford is taking its GoRide patient transport service nationwide

In 2020, Ford plans to take its service to more states, including North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and California. It'll most likely be confined to urban areas, though, since Ford is still figuring out how to effectively make GoRide available in rural locations. Even so, the company expects to deploy 130 vans by the end of 2019 and over 200 by the end of 2020.

Those aren't enormous numbers, but they could be a good start to a niche service that only intends to fill a gap and compete with smaller medical transport offerings by ride-hailing giants. GoRide drivers are trained to safely assist passengers with medical needs, after all, and they have wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Minyang Jiang, CEO of GoRide Health, said: