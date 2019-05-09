The best baby gadgets for new parents

Doona Car Seat & Stroller

First, there's the stroller. My wife and I agonized over choosing one for months: We read every baby blog, review site and Wirecutter recommendation we could find. Ultimately, we settled on the Doona, a relatively new entry that has one killer feature: At the touch of a button, the wheels fold down and it doubles as a car seat. Many parents end up buying a seat for their cars and a stroller separately, but that didn't make sense for my family. We live in Brooklyn, don't have a car and wanted to bring the baby on the subway regularly -- but we also wanted to easily hop into a cab.

The Doona ended up being the perfect solution for us. It's compact, so it doesn't overwhelm sidewalks and store aisles like so many other strollers. Our baby fits in it snugly, and she doesn't have any trouble sleeping in it. The Doona is also lightweight at 14.3 pounds, and it's easy to lift one-handed, which is a huge help when going up and down subway stairs.

Another plus? It's incredibly simple to travel with. There's a base you can install in your car that it snaps into, or you can secure it with a regular seatbelt, which is the method we've relied on mostly in cabs. The Doona is also approved for use on planes, allowing you to simply roll down the jetway and into your seats. It's not perfect, but as I've come to realize, few baby products are. At $500, the Doona is more than double the price of mainstream strollers. But let's be honest, there are plenty of fashionable models that cost much more and are a lot less functional.

After we settled on our stroller, we started to plan out our nursery gear, which was an entirely new level of parent hell. To make things simple, we focused on the must-haves first: a baby monitor and a soothing device. We knew from the start that we didn't want a WiFi smart monitor: They're prone to security risks, and we're mainly interested in keeping an eye on the baby in the house. At first, we settled on the tried and true Infant Optics DXR-8. It worked well, but I grew to hate staring at the low-resolution monitor screen night after night.