CBS All Access will stream 'Twilight Zone' in black and white

It's not often that streaming services are willing to release new versions of their shows to cater to fans, but CBS All Access is willing to make an exception. It's launching a black-and-white version of Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone on May 30th to cater to fans who wished the show harkened back to the look of the original. It shouldn't alter the actual content, but it might help if watching in color feels like a crime.