Image credit: HBO
What's on TV: 'Game of Thrones' finale, 'Rage 2' and 'Fleabag'

Also: 'See You Yesterday,' 'The Rain' season two, 'Catch-22,' and 'Barry.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in AV
'Game of Thrones' HBO

This weekend, the Game of Thrones series wraps up its run on HBO. Still, there are other TV events occurring this week, including the season finale of Barry that will air directly after Thrones. US audiences can tune into the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag as it debuts on Amazon Prime, while Hulu premieres its new show from George Clooney, Catch-22. Netflix is hardly falling behind in the streaming wars, with See You Yesterday, season two of The Rain and 1994 all set to premiere this week.

For fans of sports there's NHL and NBA playoffs plus the NBA Zion Williamson lottery on Tuesday night, and ESPN2 will air the Overwatch League's All-Star game on Wednesday. Otherwise, gamers can check out Rage 2 or Castlevania Anniversary Collection. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Godzilla (4K)
  • Apollo 11
  • Backdraft 2
  • Field of Dreams (4K) (30th Anniversary Edition)
  • Fighting with My Family
  • The Big Clock
  • Happy Death Day 2U
  • Ghosts of Mars
  • House of Games (Criterion)
  • Rage 2 (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
  • Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (PS4, PC)
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection (PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One)
  • Octogeddon (Switch)
  • Guilty Gear (PS4)
  • Akane (Switch)
  • Dragon's Lair Trilogy (Xbox One)
  • Darkwood (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Devious Dungeon 2 (PS4)
  • Figment (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Feudal Alloy (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Abyss, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Revisions (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • What's My Name - Muhammad Ali, HBO, 8 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Village, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 8:30 PM
  • The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • FBI (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Games People Play, BET, 9 PM
  • Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
  • Trail Blazers/Warriors, ESPN, 9 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 9 PM
  • Bless This Mess, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Fosse/Verdon, FX, 10 PM
  • 1969, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Yardie, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Blues/Sharks, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • Raptors/Bucks, TNT, 8:30 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Dark Side of the Ring (season finale), Viceland, 9 PM
  • Overwatch League All-Stars 2019, ESPN2, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Gone (season finale), WGN, 9 PM
  • Paradise Hotel, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Employables (series premiere), A&E, 10 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
  • Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Good Sam, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Good Fight (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Big Bang Theory (series finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Superstore (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 9 PM
  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
  • Station 19 (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Young Sheldon (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
  • Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • The Big Bang Theory: Unraveling the Mystery, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Better Things (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Klepper, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Fleabag (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Catch-22 (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • See You Yesterday, Netflix, 3 SM
  • Nailed It! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 1994 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Chip & Potato (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • White Gold (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Remastered: The Lion's Share (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Well-intended Love (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • It's Bruno! (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Rain (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Maria, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • The Blacklist (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Meghan and Harry Plus One, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Deadly Assistant, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • Sharks/Blues, NBC SN, 8 PM
  • Raptors/Bucks, TNT, 8:30 PM
  • No Exit!, CBS, 9 PM
  • Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Brendan Schaub: You'd Be Surprised, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: FIFA 19 PS4 Finals, TBS, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Blackcoat's Daughter, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Psycho Granny, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
  • Warriors/Trail Blazers, ESPN, 9 PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Son, AMC, 9 PM
  • My Dad Wrote a Porno, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Paul Rudd / DJ Khaled (season finale), NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bucks/Raptors, TNT, 7 PM
  • Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
  • American Idol (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • The Red Line, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM
  • Call the Midwife (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
  • Supergirl (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Game of Thrones (series finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • Les Miserables (series finale), PBS, 9 PM
  • Charmed (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 10 PM
  • Barry (season finale), HBO, 10:20 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

