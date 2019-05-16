Epic Games offers up to 75 percent off select games in its 'Mega Sale'

Starting today, you can find some of your favorite Epic Games for up to 75 percent off. The "Epic Mega Sale" runs now through June 13th, and during the sale, Epic Games is also offering an additional $10 off for every game purchase over $14.99. Plus, it's throwing in one freebie a week. Today, you can snag a free copy of World of Goo, and according to the site, you'll soon be able to download Stories Untold at no cost.