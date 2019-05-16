Oculus Quest will have Bigscreen's VR theater on launch

Excited to announce Bigscreen is officially launching on @Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S next week, May 21



The free software gives you a way to enjoy your media on a big screen in various virtual environments, such as campfires and movie theaters. And since it's also a social VR platform, you can hang out with friends to watch shows or play video games by using its desktop screensharing feature -- multiplayer rooms support up to 12 users.

Your friends don't even need to have the same device, thanks to Bigscreen's cross-platform support for all the devices it's compatible with, including the Samsung Gear VR, all SteamVR and all Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition, Bigscreen will also be one of the launch titles for the Valve Index, which will start shipping on June 15th.