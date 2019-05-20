Sony says the PlayStation 5 will be 'immersive' and 'seamless'

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

Sony previously announced a partnership with Microsoft to improve its PlayStation Now cloud infrastructure. Last week, it also revealed that that the PS5 would pack a third-generation, 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU built with 7-nanometer Zen 2 microarchitecture. That will be paired with a custom Radeon Navi GPU that supports ray-tracing.

None of this is surprising considering those specs and how much graphics and disk speeds have increased since the PS4 was first introduced in 2013. However, Sony is taking pains to show how all this technology will make gaming more fun by reducing glitches and, particularly, cloud issues that can affect online and team play.